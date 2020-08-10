e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Online counselling begins at SCD Govt College

Ludhiana: Online counselling begins at SCD Govt College

On Day 1, the counselling for bachelor of computer application was conducted and 35 of 40 seats were filled

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:50 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Committee members conducting online counselling at SCD Government College in Ludhiana on Monday.
Committee members conducting online counselling at SCD Government College in Ludhiana on Monday.(Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)
         

The online counselling process for undergraduate courses at Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College started on Monday.

On Day 1, the counselling for bachelor of computer application was conducted and 35 of 40 seats were filled. As many as 657 candidates had applied.

The cut off went as high as 108.67% in the open category through which 23 students were admitted and 102.67% in SC category.

Many students were left disappointed as they did not get admission despite scoring as high as 94% in Class 12.

Committees formed by the principal checked the documents submitted by students and after giving approval, a message was sent to students to submit the fee.

To maintain transparency, digital boards installed in smart classrooms were utilised and details of students was shown on the screen according to rank.

Committee members checked all documents submitted by students, including detailed mark sheet, character certificate and reservation certificate. Then, a final approval was given for admission.

Students turn up at gate

Despite the counselling being held online, many students turned up at the college gate to attend. But, they were not allowed to enter.

A student, Sumit Kumar, said, “Unaware of the online counselling, I reached the college at 9am, but was not allowed to enter. I scored 93% in Class 12 and was sure that I will get admission in the government college, but the cut off was too high.”

College principal Dharam Singh Sandhu, said, “Students who have received the message from the college will get 48 hours to submit the fee online. The counselling for BCom will be held online on Tuesday.”

GCG TO START COUNSELLING ON TUESDAY

The final rank list of all undergraduate courses will be updated at the Government College for Girls (GCG) website and counselling will begin on Tuesday.

At Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, the counselling process for BBA was conducted on Monday. As many as 20 of 80 seats were filled.

Committee members of Arya College also conducted the counselling process for BBA I and 20 seats in the general category were filled. The college offers 40 seats and the rest of the seats will be filled with the reserved category students.

top news
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests
Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests
‘Only needs to withdraw resignation’: Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi as Cong chief
‘Only needs to withdraw resignation’: Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi as Cong chief
McDonald’s sues former CEO for lying about sexual relationships
McDonald’s sues former CEO for lying about sexual relationships
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In