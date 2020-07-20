Ludhiana police destroys 40,000 litres of illicit liquor

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:26 IST

Ludhiana The anti-smuggling wing of Ludhiana police on Sunday evening destroyed 40,000 litres of countrymade illicit liquor (lahan) recovered from banks of Sutlej River near Razapur and Bholewal villages. Police also recovered utensils used to prepare the liquor from the spot.

Inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of the anti-smuggling cell, said police conducted raid following a tip-off that bootleggers were brewing illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej. He added that the bootleggers managed to escape, but police recovered the illicit liquor.