e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana police destroys 40,000 litres of illicit liquor

Ludhiana police destroys 40,000 litres of illicit liquor

Police recovered utensils used to prepare illicit liquor from the spot

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police destroying illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej river on Sunday.
Police destroying illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej river on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Ludhiana The anti-smuggling wing of Ludhiana police on Sunday evening destroyed 40,000 litres of countrymade illicit liquor (lahan) recovered from banks of Sutlej River near Razapur and Bholewal villages. Police also recovered utensils used to prepare the liquor from the spot.

Inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of the anti-smuggling cell, said police conducted raid following a tip-off that bootleggers were brewing illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej. He added that the bootleggers managed to escape, but police recovered the illicit liquor.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start July 29: Saudi officials
Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start July 29: Saudi officials
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In