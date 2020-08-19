e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PSPCL Collects Rs 52-lakh fine in 2 weeks for power norm violations

Ludhiana: PSPCL Collects Rs 52-lakh fine in 2 weeks for power norm violations

Fines collected for stealing power, overloading and metre tampering

chandigarh Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Teams of suburban circle, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Ludhiana, has collected Rs 52.08 lakh in fines for stealing power, overloading and metre tampering in the last 17 days.

Under the directions of A Venu Prasad, CMD, PSPCL, and DPS Grewal, director distribution, special drives were conducted in divisions of suburban Ludhiana from August 1 to 17.

The teams checked as many as 2,395 connections, of which 60 consumers were found stealing power. Fines amounting to Rs 14.74 lakh was charged from them.

Sarabjit Singh Raju, superintending engineer of suburban circle, Ludhiana, said that apart from these, 167 cases of overloading and meter tampering were found, and fines amounting to Rs 19.18 lakh was imposed for the same.

He added that teams from other offices also conducted special checking drive in areas under Raikot division and charged Rs 18.16 lakh from consumers found stealing power, overloading and tampering.

He added that apart from charging fine, cases have also been registered against those found stealing power.

Prasad said PSPCL will intensify the drive to curb the menace of power thefts. He warned of stringent action against consumers found violating power consumption norms.

He added that in case of any complaint regarding power supply, consumers can register their complaints on the helpline number 1912.

“If the line is busy, consumers can send an SMS to 1912 and their complaint will get registered automatically,” he said.

top news
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sachin Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded based on seniority, merit
Sachin Pilot wants Cong workers to be rewarded based on seniority, merit
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Sars Cov-2 may have infected 6.6 lakh Hyderabadis, reveals a sewerage study
Sars Cov-2 may have infected 6.6 lakh Hyderabadis, reveals a sewerage study
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In