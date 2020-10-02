e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana’s Covid tally surpasses 18,000 mark, toll reaches 744

Ludhiana’s Covid tally surpasses 18,000 mark, toll reaches 744

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said of the total 18,087 cases so far in the district, 988 were still active

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With 129 residents testing positive for Covid-19, Ludhiana’s tally breached the 18,000 mark on Thursday.

The district also recorded three deaths on the first day of October, taking the toll to 744.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said of the total 18,087 cases so far in the district, 988 were still active.

He said a total of 155 patients (129 from Ludhiana and 26 from other states/districts) had tested positive in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,78,863 samples had been taken till date, out of which reports of 2,77,112 had been received and 2,56,775 were found negative. Reports of 1,751 samples are awaited.

He said besides three patients from Ludhiana, two from Moga and one each from Nawanshahr, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Bihar also died in the district on Thursday. As many as 253 people from other districts and states have succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana so far.

Of the total 44,010 people kept under home quarantine in the district, 3,546 are still under isolation. These include 203 people who were asked to isolate themselves at home on Thursday.

Besides, 5,009 samples of suspected patients were also sent for testing and their results were expected shortly, the DC added.

top news
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In