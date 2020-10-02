Ludhiana’s Covid tally surpasses 18,000 mark, toll reaches 744

chandigarh

With 129 residents testing positive for Covid-19, Ludhiana’s tally breached the 18,000 mark on Thursday.

The district also recorded three deaths on the first day of October, taking the toll to 744.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said of the total 18,087 cases so far in the district, 988 were still active.

He said a total of 155 patients (129 from Ludhiana and 26 from other states/districts) had tested positive in the last 24 hours.

As many as 2,78,863 samples had been taken till date, out of which reports of 2,77,112 had been received and 2,56,775 were found negative. Reports of 1,751 samples are awaited.

He said besides three patients from Ludhiana, two from Moga and one each from Nawanshahr, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Bihar also died in the district on Thursday. As many as 253 people from other districts and states have succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana so far.

Of the total 44,010 people kept under home quarantine in the district, 3,546 are still under isolation. These include 203 people who were asked to isolate themselves at home on Thursday.

Besides, 5,009 samples of suspected patients were also sent for testing and their results were expected shortly, the DC added.