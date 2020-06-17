Ludhiana school agrees to issue school leaving certificate to student after parent approaches education dept

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:05 IST

The Sanmati Vimal Jain Senior Secondary School, Jagraon, agreed to issue a school leaving certificate (SLC) to a student on Wednesday after the mother of the student approached the district education department and submitted a complaint in this regard.

The school, allegedly, first refused to issue the certificate stating that her parents should first clear the pending dues.

However, mother of the student, Rajwinder Kaur, told the school that her daughter never attended online classes as she had enrolled her in a government high school, Dholon, in Class 7, before the lockdown was announced in March.

“I had informed the school authorities that I had admitted my daughter in the government school, as I had no money to pay her school fee as my husband died last year,” Kaur said.

“After lockdown was imposed and schools remained closed, I was not able to visit the school to get the certificate, but when I visited the school on Wednesday, the principal asked me to first clear the pending dues of Rs 1,420,” she added.

Later, the student’s mother approached the office of the district education department and submitted a complaint against the school and requested the authorities concerned to direct the school head to issue the certificate.

Deputy DEO, secondary, Charanjit Singh, confirmed, “We have received a complaint from the parent of the child and will inquire into the matter.”

School principal Shashi Jain, however, said, “The parent had not given any application to get the school leaving certificate till date. She visited the school only on Wednesday to get the certificate. But I was not in a position to issue the certificate before verifying from the class teacher whether the child attended online classes or not.”

“However, later I confirmed from the class in-charge that the child had not attended online classes from April to June. So, we decided to issue the certificate and it will given to her parent on Thursday.”