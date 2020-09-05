Ludhiana: Two more arrested in ₹14.5 lakh dacoity case

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:58 IST

A day after counter intelligence and Fatehgarh Sahib police arrested Neeraj Kumar Ashu of Ganesh Nagar, Mandeep Singh Manna of Noormehal and Deepak Deepu of Ghora Colony for allegedly robbing Rs 14.5 lakh from a farmhouse in Basant Avenue during a gambling party, Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested two of their accomplices.

Vivek Manu Jhangi of Model Gram and Sahil Kanda of New Chandar Nagar were nabbed and Rs 20,000 in cash, sharp-edged weapons used in the crime and tokens worth Rs 1.50 Lakh were recovered from their possession .

Also, Gagandeep Singh Shehanshah of Dugri, Raj Kumar of SBS Nagar and Sukhwinderpal Singh Shegal of CMCH area have also been arrested for organising the gambling parties.

Police said that in the wee hours of August 14, at least 14 people had barged into the farmhouse where gambling parties was organised on a large scale. The accused fired in the air, threatened the gamblers and robbed them of Rs 14.5 lakh and gold chains, rings and pendants at gunpoint. However, the victims did not lodge a police complaint as they were involved in illegal activities.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the owner of the farm house - Harvinder Singh of Flower Enclave and his accomplice Jaspreet Singh Makkar of Dugri phase-2.

Superintendent of police (counter intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti who led the operation said, though a complaint was not lodged, police had registered a case and initiated investigation.

He said Neeraj is also a local gangster who has several criminal cases registered against him for robberies and attempt to murder. A 32-bore weapon with 15 live cartridges which were used in the crime have been recovered from him.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, detective) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said Neeraj is already wanted by Ludhiana police in an attempt to murder case.

On June 8, Neeraj and his accomplices had opened fire at the house of Rishav Benipal in Dharampura area over an an old rivalry. Another local gangster, Puneet Bains of Ghora colony, who is wanted in the Dharampura firing, is also involved in the dacoity, he said.

He added that the accused had used a Hyundai i-20 car, Alto, a Royal Enfield and scooters to execute dacoity. Among these vehicles, the i20 car was robbed by Mandeep Singh Manna and unidentified accomplices from Rawinder Singh near Police Colony of Bhamiya Road on August 4.

The DCP added that accomplices of the accused – including Manjeet Singh Sonu of Sahnewal, Shubham Langra of Bhamiya Road, Aman Bhola of Dhandra Road, Vishal Gill, Himanshu, Dimpy and their two unidentified accomplices are yet to be arrested. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.