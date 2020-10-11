Ludhiana veggie trader shot at by father’s biz partners

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 11, 2020, 23:22 IST

Two persons have been booked for assaulting a vegetable trader and opening fire at him.

The accused have been identified as Shintu Kumar and his accomplice Sonu, who are also in the vegetable business.

Complainant Manpreet Singh, 28, of Kuliyanwal village, stated that his father, Kamaljit Singh, was a business partner of the accused. However, a few days ago, they called off the partnership.

On October 6, when Manpreet went to talk to the duo about the matter, they started attacking him with sharp-edged weapons and also shot at him with a countrymade pistol. The bullet, however, missed the target and Manpreet managed to escape on his motorcycle.

He immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint against them.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.

Meanwhile, Shintu Kumar also lodged a complaint that he had been attacked by a group of miscreants, who asked him for money. He claimed that when he refused, the miscreants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fired at him. However, police have not found any proof to support his claims.