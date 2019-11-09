Malerkotla: Mixed response to Ayodhya verdict , security up

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:43 IST

As the Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya belonged to Ram Lalla and ordered a temple to be built there, the Muslim population, which is in a majority at the Malerkotla town of the district showed dissatisfaction towards the ruling.

Security was beefed up in Malerkotla with as many as 400 police personnel deployed in the region. Members of the police and civil administration held a flag march in markets of the town.

Leaders of Muslim outfits appealed to community members to maintain peace.

President of the Jamaat-E-Islami Hind, Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, Abdus Shakoor said, “We have accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict that a temple should be built on the site of Babri Masjid. Also, we have requested the people of the town to maintain peace and not indulge in rumour mongering . However, we think that if there is any scope to acquire the Babri Masjid site for the community through legal battle, it should be fought.”

Subdivisional magistrate, Vikramjeet Singh Panthey held a meeting with 40 representatives of Muslim organisations, social workers and religious leaders in his office in Malerkotla.

Two separate flag marches, one in the morning and the other in the evening were carried out, led by the Malerkotla SDM where he was accompanied by police officers .

The flag marches were started from the SDM’s office and covered Truck union, College road, Eidgah and Raikot road area of the town and ended at SDM office.

SDM Panthey said the town remained peaceful and the representatives sent a resolution to the Sangrur deputy commissioner to suspend internet services in the town from November 9 to November 12 to make sure that social media rumors do not affect peace situations in the town.

The resolution was sent to deputy commissioner, Sangrur, but internet services were continued till the filling of the report.

“We have marched in the city and it remained peaceful. However, heavy police force has been deployed in Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh subdivisions. The civil hospital, fire brigade and ambulance staff has been asked to remain on stand by. The petrol pumps have been ordered not to sell loose fuel,” Panthey said.