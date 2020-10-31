e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Man arrested for manhandling cops in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

Man arrested for manhandling cops in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

Cops had been called to break up a fight between members of a family; the accused tore two policemen’s clothes

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.
A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. (Representative Image)
         

A man was arrested for manhandling cops, who were trying to break up a fight, near Congress Bhawan, in Sector 15, here on Saturday.

The Police Control Room cops had been called to break up a fight between members of a family. The accused, Izlas Ali, misbehaved and quarrelled with the cops and proceeded to tear the uniforms of head constable Harkit Singh and constable Gaurav. Ali has been charged for deterring policemen from discharging their duties. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him.

