Man booked for assaulting daughter, son-in-law in Muktsar

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:06 IST

A man was booked for assaulting daughter, son-in-law on Monday midnight with sharp-edged weapons at Malout town of Muktsar on Tuesday.

The victims received multiple injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. After the attack, the accused fled the spot.

After registering a case, Malout police have started investigation into the matter. As per the police, Amarjeet Singh, father of the girl, along with some other persons trespassed the daughter’s in-laws house and assaulted the couple on Monday night.

Station house officer (SHO), Malout, Parmjeet Singh, said, “Gurpreet Singh, a resident of village Jhorar, had married to the girl of the accused a few months ago. Amarjeet Singh was not happy with the marriage. Irked over it, he along with some other persons attacked them on Monday midnight.”

“A case against Amarjeet Singh, Gora Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Makhan Singh and some unidentified persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 460, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. The accused are yet to be arrested. The matter is being probed,” added the SHO.