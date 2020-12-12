e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man booked for posting woman’s morphed photos

Ludhiana man booked for posting woman’s morphed photos

Man created a woman’s fake account on a popular social media platform and posting morphed photographs

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image
Representative image
         

A man was booked for creating a woman’s fake account on a popular social media platform and posting morphed photographs on it on Saturday.

The accused, Anand Kumar Jaiswal of Deep Colony, had been posting digitally morphed images of the complainant and other unidentified women on the account to defame her.

The cyber cell was able to trace the accused. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said an FIR under Sections 509 ( insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information and Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women Act has been lodged against the accused at the Focal Point Police Station. The accused is yet to be arrested.

