Man crushed to death under car in Hamirpur village

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:01 IST

In a hit and run case, a 45-year-old man was killed after being crushed under a speeding car on the Hamirpur-Shimla national highway near Bhira village on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Kant, a stall owner, resident of Bhira village.

The car driver fled the scene after the incident.

The body was taken into custody by the police and has been sent for post mortem examination, said a police spokesperson.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused at the Hamirpur police station.

In another incident, body of one Kuldip Kumar, 28, of Tulah village, Mandi district, was found abandoned near a local school on Friday morning.

The deceased was working at DAV, School, Salasi ,Hamirpur, as an outsource employee.

A police spokesperson said a case was registered and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The body had been sent for post mortem examination, he added.