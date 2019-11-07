e-paper
Man gets 7-year jail for raping minor in Ludhiana

The court of additional sessions judge, Tarn Taran Singh Bindra, also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on the accused under Section 4 of the POCSO act.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A local court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to seven years of imprisonment for the rape of a 13-year-old.

The court of additional sessions judge, Tarn Taran Singh Bindra, also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on Dilbara Singh under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

It was on June 22, 2018 that a case was registered against Dilbara at the Jodhan police station.

The victim had said before court that she was sleeping in the labour quarters on the top floor of a factory where her brother-in-law works. She added that she had come from her village in Bihar to Ludhiana to assist her sister, who was unwell, in household chores.

“On the intervening night of June 21 and 22, I had gone out to use the toilet when Dilbara shoved me inside the washroom, bolted the door, and raped me” she said, adding that she then raised an alarm, following which her sister and brother-in-law rushed at the spot from where the accused had fled.

The medical examination of the victim and her statements before court corroborated the case against the accused.

