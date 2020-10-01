e-paper
Ludhiana man held for raping eight-year-old girl

Ludhiana man held for raping eight-year-old girl

Police said the accused lured the child with chocolates and took her to a vacant plot behind a market, where he raped her

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2020 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victim has been admitted to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.
The victim has been admitted to the Ludhiana civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.(File photo)
         

A 28-year-old slum-dweller was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl on Thursday.

The accused, Gora, alias Ishwar, was nabbed by passers-by who rushed to the child’s rescue on hearing her cries. The accused took a severe beating by the enraged crowed before he was handed over to the police.

Police said the accused lured the child with chocolates and took her to a vacant plot behind a market, where he raped her.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, Daresi police station, said Gora had been booked for rape under the IPC and POCSO Act.

