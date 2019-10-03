Man jumps red light, assaults traffic cop for issuing challan in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:12 IST

Just four days after a youth tried to run over cops near a naka in Dugri, a Model Colony resident assaulted a traffic cop who was issuing a challan to him for jumping the lights.

The accused has been identified as Vishal of Model Colony of Jodhewal. The incident took place near Kaka marriage palace on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Wednesday evening.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh stated that he was on traffic duty near Kaka marriage palace when he saw a car jumping the lights. He stopped the driver and asked him for his licence. As the ASI was issuing a challan, the car driver started arguing with him and also manhandled him, tearing his uniform in the process.

The accused then snatched his driving licence from the ASI’s hands and sped away. Another person who was in the car was videotaping the incident on his phone, said the ASI.

The Division Number 5 police have registered a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt for the accused.

It is second such incident in the last four days. On September 29, police personnel on checking duty in Dugri had a close shave as a reckless driver tried to run over them. Police later arrested the accused from Dugri Phase-1 market.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 22:11 IST