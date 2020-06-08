Man, one-year-old daughter test positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 14:59 IST

A 35-year-old man and his one-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid-19 at Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) here on Monday.

The patients got tested on Sunday after the man’s wife tested positive on June 6. They are residents of Panache Homes, Omaxe Royal Residence.

The development comes a day after a 60-year-old woman from Habib Gunj became the tenth Covid-19 casualty in the district. The woman had been undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and passed away on Saturday night.

SURGE IN CASES

As many as 10 people, nine of whom are from the district, have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Among them is a 40-year-old woman, who was the contact of the Chhawani Mohalla resident who had succumbed to the virus on May 29.

An 11-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy tested positive in the last 24 hours. They are the relatives of a 54-year-old woman who had been admitted to DMCH due to Covid-19. Her 48-year-old sister, who is a resident of Daad village tested positive too.

An 18-year-old contact of another positive patient tested positive, as did a contact of the doctor couple from Khanna.

Apart from them, a 40-year-old woman from Ambala, who is the sister of a patient from Khanna, has tested positive but she will not be counted in Ludhiana’s tally as she is a resident of Ambala.

DISTRICT COUNT STANDS AT 256

The district currently has 80 active cases, of which seven were diagnosed on Sunday evening. The district’s tally now stands at 256, not including the patients from other states or districts who tested positive in Ludhiana.

As many as 164 patients have recovered so far, say health department officials.