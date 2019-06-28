Man shoots girl, commits suicide in Panipat

A 25-year-old youth killed himself after allegedly firing at a girl in Panipat on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Kishor, a resident of Kabri village in Panipat district. According to the police, injured has been identified as Reshma, 20, who is a student of Karnal Industrial Training Institute.

She sustained minor pellet injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. Her condition was said to be stable.

An eyewitness said the assault took place on Wednesday evening when the girl was returning from ITI and the accused allegedly chased her on a bike near Bhavna Chowk.He allegedly opened fire on her and later he shot himself in the chest.He died on the spot and the girl was taken to the hospital.

However, family members of both the girl and the boyhave filed counter complaints against each other as Kishor’s family has accused Reshma, her father Mehboob and uncle Shilla of honour killing.

They alleged that they did not accept relationship of their daughter with Kishor, who was a dalit. They have been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the SC/ST Act and the Arms Act.

On the other hand,Reshma has accused Kishor of attempt to murder and police have registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. In her complaint, Reshma said she had an affair with Kishor during school days but now her parents were planning her marriage somewhere else, following which Kishor attempted to kill her and committed suicide.

Panipat DSP (city) Satish Gautam said the body was handed over to the family members of the deceased and police have registered FIRs as per their complaints. He said police haverecovered two illicit arms, a bag and a bike from the spot.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 14:32 IST