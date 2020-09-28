e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man, woman booked for furnishing fake divorce agreement in Ludhiana

Man, woman booked for furnishing fake divorce agreement in Ludhiana

Man’s wife said that a divorce petition filed by her husband earlier was declined by a court

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A man and his woman friend were booked after former’s wife accused him of furnishing fake divorce agreement, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered following the statement of Ravinder Singh’s wife, who claimed that a divorce petition filed by her husband earlier was declined by a court.

According to the complainant, a resident of Gujjarwal village, she had married Ravinder in 2007 and the couple had two children.

She told the police that her husband was having an affair with a woman, and accused him of beating her up on raising objection.

My husband had filed a divorce petition, which was declined on September 9, 2019, she said, adding that she shifted to her parents’ home after he assaulted her in March.

The complainant said Ravinder turned up at her parents’ house in June and thrashed her again, following which she lodged an FIR at the Jodhan police station.

“I came to know that my husband had furnished a fake divorce agreement by forging my signatures,” the woman said, who approached the police on July 23 to file a cheating complaint against her husband.

ASI Baljinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered following an investigation.

Ravinder Singh and his friend have been booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We would soon arrest the accused,” he added.

top news
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In