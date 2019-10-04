Manav Mangal School Chandigarh students skate to victory.

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:39 IST

Manav Mangal group organised Skating Carnival 2019 at Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 64. Rink races were flagged off for students of various age groups. A cash prize of ₹1000 was awarded to each group champion.

The group champion for the 0 to 5 years category was Navijot Singh. In the 5 to 7 years category Mansehaj Singh was the winner. Aeshvi and Manya were the winners in the 5 to 7 years category. In the 5 to 7 years inline boys’ category, Japsimran was the winner. In the 5 to 7 years inline girls’ category, Samaira was the winner. Dhairya and Parth were the winners in the 7 to 9 years boys’ category. In the 7 to 9 years girls’ category, Kashish was the winner.

In the 7 to 9 years inline boys’ category, Ujjwal, Arshiv and Rishiv were the winners. Lavya Bhatti won in the 7 to 9 years inline girls’ category. In the 9 to 11 years boys’ category, Sahibdeep and Vaibhav were the winners. Divleen Kaur won the 9 to 11 years girls’ cateogry and Naudit Gupta won the boys’ category.

Director of the school, Sanjay Sardana, congratulated all the winners and appreciated the combined efforts put in by the participants and their parents and coaches.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:33 IST