e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Manav Mangal School Chandigarh students skate to victory

The group champion for the 0 to 5 years category was Navijot Singh. In the 5 to 7 years category Mansehaj Singh was the winner.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Manav Mangal School Chandigarh students skate to victory.
Manav Mangal School Chandigarh students skate to victory.(HT Photo)
         

Manav Mangal group organised Skating Carnival 2019 at Manav Mangal Smart School, Sector 64. Rink races were flagged off for students of various age groups. A cash prize of ₹1000 was awarded to each group champion.

The group champion for the 0 to 5 years category was Navijot Singh. In the 5 to 7 years category Mansehaj Singh was the winner. Aeshvi and Manya were the winners in the 5 to 7 years category. In the 5 to 7 years inline boys’ category, Japsimran was the winner. In the 5 to 7 years inline girls’ category, Samaira was the winner. Dhairya and Parth were the winners in the 7 to 9 years boys’ category. In the 7 to 9 years girls’ category, Kashish was the winner.

In the 7 to 9 years inline boys’ category, Ujjwal, Arshiv and Rishiv were the winners. Lavya Bhatti won in the 7 to 9 years inline girls’ category. In the 9 to 11 years boys’ category, Sahibdeep and Vaibhav were the winners. Divleen Kaur won the 9 to 11 years girls’ cateogry and Naudit Gupta won the boys’ category.

Director of the school, Sanjay Sardana, congratulated all the winners and appreciated the combined efforts put in by the participants and their parents and coaches.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:33 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News