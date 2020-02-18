Mango, sandal saplings planted in Tarn Taran gurdwara

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:11 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in collaboration with environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib on Tuesday started planting mango and sandal trees in parikarma of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, sarovar of which is considered to be largest among gurdwaras of the world.

The project was inaugurated by Golden Temple granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib, SGPC chief Secretary Roop Singh and other members of the SGPC.

“The vine saplings have been donated by a Kolkata based foundation and a total of 125 saplings have already been planted in the in parikarma of the gurdwara on Tuesday and more trees will be planted in coming days. The planted saplings includes the variety of 35 Bougainvillea vines, 29 sandal trees and rest includes ‘amarpali’ and ‘kesar’ varieties of mango trees. Bougainvillea vines were specially chosen to give colorful floral and green look to the shrine while the sandal and mango trees will provide shade to the devotees,” said SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh.

He said that the plantation drive will make people conscious towards the environmental cause.