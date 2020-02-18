e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Mango, sandal saplings planted in Tarn Taran gurdwara

Mango, sandal saplings planted in Tarn Taran gurdwara

chandigarh Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in collaboration with environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib on Tuesday started planting mango and sandal trees in parikarma of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Tarn Taran, sarovar of which is considered to be largest among gurdwaras of the world.

The project was inaugurated by Golden Temple granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib, SGPC chief Secretary Roop Singh and other members of the SGPC.

“The vine saplings have been donated by a Kolkata based foundation and a total of 125 saplings have already been planted in the in parikarma of the gurdwara on Tuesday and more trees will be planted in coming days. The planted saplings includes the variety of 35 Bougainvillea vines, 29 sandal trees and rest includes ‘amarpali’ and ‘kesar’ varieties of mango trees. Bougainvillea vines were specially chosen to give colorful floral and green look to the shrine while the sandal and mango trees will provide shade to the devotees,” said SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh.

He said that the plantation drive will make people conscious towards the environmental cause.

top news
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News