Manimajra man held for carrying banned pills

Police found 1,600 pills of tramadol hydrochloride, dicyclomine, hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate in his bag

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 19:58 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police said the accused had purchased the medicines from a chemist shop in Saharanpur and planned to sell them further.
A 36-year-old man was arrested with 1,600 pills of restricted medicines near the Modern Housing Complex in Sector 13 (Manimajra) on Thursday.

Police said the accused, Salim Ansari of Mori Gate Manimajra, was approaching the BSNL turn on foot around 11.30am. On spotting the police check post, he tried to run away but was apprehended. On frisking him, police found pills of tramadol hydrochloride, dicyclomine, hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate in his bag.

Police said Ansari, an electrician by profession, had purchased the medicines from a chemist shop in Saharanpur and planned to sell them further.

He was booked in a similar case in 2016 when he was found carrying 240 banned capsules. The case remains sub-judice.

A case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Manimajra police station. The accused was presented in court and sent to judicial custody.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
