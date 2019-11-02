Manohar Lal Khattar seeks joint meeting of CMs to tackle air pollution

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:15 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar to convene a meeting of chief ministers of Delhi and neighbouring states to work out a joint strategy to tackle air pollution.

In a telephonic conversation with Javadekar, Khattar urged him to convene the meeting so as to prepare a strategy that would synergise the efforts of different organisations and the government in the region.

He said that the ongoing public health emergency in the National Capital Region (NCR) is a matter of serious concern, hence a need for coordinating the efforts of all stakeholders to tackle the issue in a more sensitive and responsible manner.

Focus would be on providing relief and succour to the people who are suffering due to the prevalent severe pollution in the NCR for the last couple of days, he said.

Following up this conversation with a letter, Khattar said that the meeting of all CMs and environment ministers would help evolve an actionable plan and a joint strategy to address the situation.