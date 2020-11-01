Mansar rejuvenation plan will increase tourist influx, says J&K L-G

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:47 IST

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, accompanied by Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, virtually inaugurated the comprehensive Mansar rejuvenation and development plan worth ₹198.37 crore here on Sunday.

Sinha said the prestigious project aims to increase tourist influx in the region that will facilitate socio-economic development of the area. “It will open more avenues for holistic development of the area and will generate more employment opportunities for locals.” he said.

“Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to become a preferred tourist destination and this sector can support a much higher work force. The UT administration is working on a strategic plan for growth and development of the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. With numerous heritage sites, world- class infrastructure and promotion of adventure sports, we can achieve the tag of India’s most preferred tourist destination,” said the L-G.

We are also expanding the skill development programme for the hospitality industry so that tourists have a positive experience of travelling and enjoying the hospitality of our Union Territory, he added.

Mansar and Surinsar are the most sought after tourist destinations. They are in the close vicinity to Katra, which is visited by around 1 crore Hindu pilgrims, annually.