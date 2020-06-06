e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Market committee employees hold strike in Haryana, demand Sonali Phogat’s arrest

Market committee employees hold strike in Haryana, demand Sonali Phogat’s arrest

The Tik Tok star-turned-BJP leader had thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper during a visit to Balsamand Mandi in Hisar

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Rohtak
Hisar’s Congress unit also extended support to Sultan Singh and staged a protest demanding BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s arrest .(HT PHOTO )
         

A day after Tik Tok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi in Hisar, market committee officials across the state went on strike on Saturday and demanded the arrest of the BJP leader.

Market committee officials, farmers and commission agents raised slogans against Phogat outside the Hisar grain market.

Hisar’s Congress unit also extended support to Sultan and staged a protest in the city demanding the BJP leader’s arrest .

Sultan Singh had admitted himself to the civil hospital for a medical examination after the assault.

On being asked if the women commission will take action, state commission for women vice-chairperson Preeti Bhardwaj said they had not received any complaint from either party.

A case was registered against Sonali Phogat under Sections 147 (rioting),149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (hurting public servant to deter him from duty), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sultan Singh was booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal code.

