e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Matrimonial agency to refund ₹50k to doc for failing to find groom

Agency pleaded that the profiles had been forwarded according to the service agreement without a 100% assurance to the client

chandigarh Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The agency assured her and her family that it would come up with an appropriate match within nine months.
The agency assured her and her family that it would come up with an appropriate match within nine months.(ILLUSTRATION: BISWAJIT DEBNATH/HT )
         

Marriages are made in heaven,so attempts to fix a match on earth went terribly wrong for matrimonial agency Wedding Wishes. Failing to act cupid and find a bridegroom for a doctor client, it has now been ordered by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum to refund ₹50,000 with 9% interest and ₹12,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the aggrieved party.

Surinder Pal Singh Chahal of Mohali had filed a case with the forum alleging that Wedding Wishes contacted him after he published a newspaper advertisement seeking a match for his daughter, a doctor in the Haryana Civil Medical Services, in 2017.

The doctor, impressed by their claims, signed an agreement with the agency after paying a fee of ₹50,000 for being registered under the category of “royal member,” listing her preference in the registration form for a medico, preferably a Jatt living in the tricity.

The agency assured her and her family that it would come up with an appropriate match within nine months by uploading 18 profiles in the account.

However, as none of the bridegroom profiles sent matched the requirements, Chahal terminated the agreement and demanded a refund with interest.

In its reply, the agency pleaded that the profiles had been forwarded according to the service agreement without a 100% assurance to the client as it was meant to only upload matching profiles according to preferences given in the registration form.

After hearing the arguments, the forum observed: “All these absurd profiles were nothing but a waste for the complainant. All this has not only wasted the precious time of the complainant but also caused them gross mental agony and physical harassment. The Opposite Party has miserably failed in their professional services by not providing a suitable match for the girl which leads to inordinate delay in fixation of her marriage.”

The agency was directed to refund the money with interest to be paid from September 26, 2017, till its realisation. An amount of ₹7,000 will be paid as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment on account of deficiency in service and ₹5,000 as litigation expenses.

 

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 01:14 IST

tags
top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro
First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News