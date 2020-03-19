e-paper
Mauli Jagran ASI suspended for demanding sexual favour

In exchange, the accused offered to help a woman in case wherein her husband was arrested under the NDPS Act

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 01:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An assistant sub inspector posted at Mauli Jagran police station, Prem Singh, has been suspended for demanding sexual favours from a woman earlier this month as per sources.

A woman from Hallomajra had accused the ASI of demanding sexual favours from her to help her husband in a drug case registered against him. She alleged that she was pressured to not file a complaint against the ASI and had even submitted her recordings with the ASI as proof for the complaint.

Her husband was arrested with 50 grams of heroin at Sector 31/47 light point on December 18, 2019. The ASI had met the woman at the District Courts Complex on January 21 and had called her the next day asking her to meet him at a hotel in exchange for his help.The complaint was submitted on March 2.

