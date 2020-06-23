MC chief Sabharwal tells NHAI to expedite construction of ongoing projects in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:35 IST

Ludhiana To facilitate smooth flow of traffic in the city and pushing the authorities concerned to expedite the ongoing development works of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with various project directors (PDs) of the NHAI here on Tuesday.

The focus of the meeting was on expediting the construction of service lanes on the Ferozepur Road, non-functional streetlights on national highways and the steps to be taken for draining out rainwater in the ensuing monsoon season.

The ongoing construction of different NHAI projects, including the elevated road project, have resulted in traffic bottlenecks and residents are facing tough time in the absence of the service lanes.

The NHAI officials also apprised the MC chief of the problems being faced in taking up construction works, including the delay in shifting the Maha Vir Chakra recipient major Bhupinder Singh’s statue outside the Government College for Girls.

Punjab Road Safety Council member Rahul Verma said, “NHAI authorities have been asked to facilitate the movement of traffic by construction of service lanes at the earliest.”

The MC commissioner was also apprised of the slow pace of the ongoing elevated road project.

He said NHAI officials were asked to remove the construction material from the NH-44 (Jalandhar-Panipat highway) and told to repair the defunct streetlights on highways and make arrangements for road safety and draining out rainwater.

Sabharwal said, “It was a review meeting and NHAI officials raised a few issues to be resolved by the MC. Officials were directed to expedite the work of constructing service lanes on the Ferozepur Road and make proper arrangements for dealing with rainwater accumulation.”