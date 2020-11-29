e-paper
MC mulls building bitumen roads in Sec-38 motor market

MC mulls building bitumen roads in Sec-38 motor market

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is considering constructing asphalt and bitumen roads instead of cement roads in the Sector-38 (West) motor market.

The MC had sought the opinion of the National Institute of Technical Teachers and Research (NITTTR) on its proposal of constructing cement roads in the market due to failure of bitumen ones to last their normal life.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said, “The NITTTR has suggested that we should go for the asphalt and bitumen road rather than cement or only bitumen ones in the motor market. It has also suggested proper drainage system in the matter, which would also include grease traps.”

The grease traps will collect the oil and grease being discharged from the shops in the motor market. These oils and grease shorten the life of the bitumen road, he added.

Notably, MC councillor and BJP state president Arun Sood in October’s general house meet had criticised the MC for not constructing a road in the market.

He had said, “The civic body had committed that within 100 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sector-38 (West) motor market will have a cemented road. But, even as 2021 nears, they haven’t started the work.”

After the issue was highlighted by Sood, MC decided to first take technical advice from the NITTTR on the issue.

After the advice, the MC will prepare an estimate for the project and then float work tender after getting necessary approvals on the same.

