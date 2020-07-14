MC orders shutting down of 50 guest houses running illegally in UT villages

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:26 IST

Cracking the whip on illegal guest houses running in villages under its jurisdiction, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has issued orders for closing down of 50 such units.

The MC has directed the owners to close shop within a month or face action, including demolition of the building.

“As per the Chandigarh rural inhabitations (area within red line of revenue estates, Abadi areas) construction and reconstruction building bylaws, running of a guest house at residential sites is strictly prohibited,” said SK Jain, MC additional commissioner-cum-estate officer. The said rules came into effect for villages within MC limits in 2017.

A majority of these guest houses are located in Burail, Attawa, Kajheri, Manimajra, Dadumajra and Maloya villages. MC officials contend that such guest houses have been reported for various violations, including flouting of building and fire safety norms, lack of parking space and serving as a safe haven for those indulging in anti-social activities.

These guest also cause nuisance and pose a threat to the life of the visitors besides being hazardous to their health, stated the closure notices issued to the guest house owners.

“The owners running the guest houses are merely concerned with the monetary gains for themselves and have no concern for safety of the general public,” said Jain.

The owners have been directed to close down their business within 30 days from the date issue of the order, failing which action will be taken as per law.

ACTION HAD BEEN INITIATED EARLIER TOO

Significantly, this is the second time that the MC has initiated action against the defaulting guest houses. About 106 guest houses were issued closure notices two years ago but 59 of them moved the Punjab and Haryana high court and secured a stay order. Approximately 200 such units were identified in the latest survey. Notices would be issued to all of them as well as the 47 others identified earlier.

“While some have the stay order from the HC, but there is no bar on initiating departmental action against other illegal guest houses. We have issued notices to such guest houses,” said Jain.

THE VIOLATIONS

The guest houses are violating the following rules under the Chandigarh rural inhabitations construction and reconstruction building bylaws:

1.Commercial activity, such as running a guest house, is not allowed in residential areas

2.Permission not taken from competent authority

3.Building bylaws, fire-safety norms not followed

4.Structurally unsafe

5.Threat to life and health of visitors

6.No parking space

7.Nuisance for neighbours