MDU, Rohtak to remain closed till March 29

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the university has announced its closure till March 29

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
The Maharshi Dayanand University(MDU) will remain closed from March 20 to 29 as a preventive measure against coronavirus(COVID-19). Gulshan Taneja, registrar of the varsity, said that during this period all employees will stay in their homes but without prior permission no one is allowed to leave the varsity campus. “ All emergency services will remain functional. On resuming duty, the faculty members will compensate the loss through extra classes. While the non-teaching staff will compensate the loss by functioning on four Saturdays and six days of the summer vacation will be curtailed for faculty members”, he added.

