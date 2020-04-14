Mercury in Chandigarh crosses 37° mark, relief likely on April 17

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:23 IST

With clear sunny weather, day temperature rose to 37.4°C on Tuesday, the highest this year so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, rain is expected on Friday, IMD officials said.

Officials said, “Western disturbances are likely to bring around 20mm rain on Friday along with thunder and lightning. This is likely to continue till Saturday. The weather will get cloudy on Thursday as well so a dip of around 3-4 degrees can be seen during this period.”

The maximum temperature went up from 36°C on Monday to 37.4°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperature rose from 19.1°C on Monday to 20.6°C on Tuesday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 27°C while minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C.