MHA found no fault with admn’s curfew relaxations: UT adviser

chandigarh

Updated: May 17, 2020 00:20 IST

The UT administration said on Saturday that the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has found no fault in the curfew relaxations allowed in Chandigarh.

Following MHA orders, the UT on May 3 had lifted the curfew allowing inter-city movement, unrestricted movement of vehicles, opening of industrial activities and neighbourhood markets, besides other places like Sukhna Lake.

On Thursday, advocate Pankaj Chandgothia had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) before the Punjab and Haryana high court, claiming that UT had violated the MHA guidelines.

Disposing of the matter on Friday, HC had left it to MHA to examine the orders with UT and make changes if the relaxations by the latter were not in consonance with the ministry’s guidelines.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said after HC directions, UT and MHA officials held a video conferencing meeting on Saturday in which the curfew relaxations in the UT were thoroughly examined. “The meeting was exhaustive and MHA found no fault in UT’s orders. MHA also said there is no need to issue any corrigendum.”

‘THREE CONTENTIONS ADDRESSED’

Parida said that the PIL had three major contentions — allowing inter-city movement, opening of sector markets and opening of Sukhna Lake.

“MHA was convinced when we told them that inter-city movement was required in Chandigarh since the city was the joint capital of both Haryana and Punjab. Their governments can’t be closed down as they have to operate from here. Moreover, Chandigarh is part of the tricity, where the three towns are dependent on each other,” said Parida.

He added that the decision to open sector markets was also endorsed by the ministry since these markets fell within the definition of neighbourhood markets as allowed in the MHA orders.

“Ministry appreciated the decision of the UT to introduce the odd-even formula in opening the sector markets,” said Parida.

On the opening of entertainment places, Parida said, “We told the MHA that Sukhna Lake was not a place of entertainment. Only walking is allowed there.”