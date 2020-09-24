Micro-containment zones increased to 75

Micro-containment zones increased to 75chandigarh Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:51 IST
The UT administration on Thursday declared 24 more micro-containment zones in the city, taking their number to 75. On the recommendations of the affected area committee, UT adviser Manoj Parida issued orders to declare parts of Sectors 7, 15, 19, 20, 24, 27, 32, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41, 44, 46, Mauli Complex, Ram Darbar, Phase 2, New Indira Colony, Indira Colony and Pipliwala Town as micro-containment zones. These are in addition to the 27 zones declared on September 16 and 24 on September 8.
New micro-containment zones
Sector 7: House numbers 1643, 1645, 1646 and 1648
Sector 15: House numbers 313 to 318
Sector 19: House numbers 3362 to 3369
Sector 20: House numbers 3073 to 3079 and 3125 to 3130
Sector 24: House numbers 3310 to 3317
Sector 27: House numbers 3369 to 3375
Sector 27: House numbers 2173 to 2178 and 2157, 2158 and 2172
Sector 32: House numbers 2007/31 to 2007/40
Sector 33: House numbers 812 to 818
Sector 35: House numbers 3437 to 3443
Sector 37: House numbers 3232 to 3236
Sector 39: House numbers 1329 to 1336
Sector 41: House numbers 1057 to 1066
Sector 44: House numbers 761 to 767
Sector 44: House numbers 2083 to 2087
Sector 46: House numbers 1197 to 1200
Sector 46: House numbers 4103 to 4107
Mauli Complex: House numbers 3159 to 3170
Ram Darbar-II: House numbers 1195 to 1198
Ram Darbar-II: House numbers 1901 to 1905 and 1884 to 1886
New Indira Colony: House numbers 1563 to 1574
Indira Colony: House numbers 398 to 411
Pipliwala Town: House numbers 202, 202/1, 202/2, 199, 201/3, 201/7, 201/5, 199/2
Pipliwala Town: House numbers 478/2, 478/1, 477, 476, 474/3, 474, 473, 473/1, 474/2A, 473/2, 470/1, 470, 469, 389, 438, 436, and 436/5