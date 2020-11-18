Miffed over delay in PU syndicate meeting, members schedule one on their own

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:23 IST

Awaiting a meeting since July, members of the Panjab University syndicate have scheduled a forum on their own for November 23.

Terming it “Syndicate meeting”, a member shared the event’s notice on the official social media group of syndicate members, following which members favoured calling the meeting.

Notably, according to the PU calendar, the syndicate meetings are to be convened by the registrar as directed by the vice-chancellor (V-C) or as decided by the syndicate.

Last week, members had protested on the varsity campus demanding immediate conduct of the senate polls and a syndicate meeting. The last meeting of PU syndicate, which is the varsity’s executive body, was held in July.

While V-C Raj Kumar had called an online emergency meeting twice in September, members had refused to attend it and instead demanded a physical meeting.

Syndicate member Navdeep Goyal said, “Despite promising to call a meeting soon, the V-C has not acted on it. Now a, member has suggested scheduling a meeting next week and we have endorsed it.”

On Tuesday, the V-C gave the additional charge of controller of examinations to Jagat Bhushan, pending approval of the syndicate and the senate.

Another syndicate member HS Dua said, “The V-C is using the powers of the syndicate, but does not consult the members. The powers of constituting the committees, granting affiliation and other approvals are with the syndicate.”

On his part, V-C Kumar said the meeting had not been convened by the university officially, since the registrar was in quarantine due to Covid-19. “One of the syndicate members has posted a notice in a social media group on his own accord,” he added