Members skip online PU syndicate meeting second time in a row

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:11 IST

After majority of the Panjab University syndicate members refused to attend the online meeting on Monday, they again did not attend the emergent online meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

The online syndicate meeting, which was to start at 5.15pm, was called off as the quorum was not met for the second time in two days – with only two members showing up on Tuesday.

At least five members are required to hold a meeting of the syndicate, the highest executive body of the university.

PU’s officiating registrar Vikram Nayyar said, “The syndicate meeting was not held due to lack of quorum.”

A major concern for members, most of whom are from the Goyal group, is holding the meeting online instead of in person.

Syndicate member Ashok Goyal said, “It seems that the vice-chancellor is only posing to be inclined to holding the meeting. Majority of the syndicate members have already informed in writing that it will not be possible for them to attend any online meeting and have requested for a physical meeting.”

“Instead of appreciating the concerns of the syndicate members, the vice-chancellor preferred to be adamant in calling an online meeting again on Tuesday,” Goyal said.

The agendas of the meeting included ratifying the decisions of the coordination committee regarding the conduct of final semester examinations and other exam-related issues.

The Goyal group has been at loggerheads with vice-chancellor Raj Kumar ever since the senate polls were postponed on August 15 in view of the pandemic.

Another syndicate member, Rajinder Bhandari said, “There is confusion among members with regards to the online meeting, so we did not attend it. We did not find it appropriate to take part in the meeting in such an atmosphere.”

V-C Raj Kumar was not immediately available for comments.