e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Migrants can visit Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday to register for Shramik trains

Migrants can visit Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday to register for Shramik trains

He appealed to migrants not to bring their luggage while coming for registration

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said here on Monday that the migrant labourers, who want to travel to their home states by trains and could not get themselves registered earlier, or who are still waiting for their turn, can visit the Guru Nanak Stadium at 11am on Tuesday and Wednesday and get themselves registered.

He appealed to migrants not to bring their luggage while coming for registration.

He said after their registration, trains would be arranged as per their numbers. He said special counters are being set up at the stadium for the registration of migrants.

top news
US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India
US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials
Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In