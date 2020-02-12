Miscreants attempt to loot liquor truck at gunpoint in Patiala, booked

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:15 IST

Unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to loot a truck loaded with liquor at gunpoint near Harman Palace in Patiala on Tuesday. The truck belongs to a liquor manufacturing factory and was headed towards Patiala.

Sukhwinder Singh, a security guard, in his complaint, said that he works at a liquor manufacturing factory in Sandharsi village. On Tuesday, he and other employees of the company were travelling towards Patiala in a truck.

When they reached near Harman Palace, a Scorpio stopped in front of their vehicle.

“Three unidentified persons stepped out, one of them had a pistol in his hand while the others were carrying wooden batons. They threatened us and asked us to leave the vehicle. Meanwhile, another car from our company reached the spot. On spotting another vehicle in the vicinity, the accused fled,” he said.

Gurmeet Singh Gill, station house officer (SHO) Ghanaur, said that acting on the complaint, they have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Ghanaur police station on Wednesday.

“We have started investigation and accused will soon arrest the accused,” he added.