e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Miscreants attempt to loot liquor truck at gunpoint in Patiala, booked

Miscreants attempt to loot liquor truck at gunpoint in Patiala, booked

chandigarh Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to loot a truck loaded with liquor at gunpoint near Harman Palace in Patiala on Tuesday. The truck belongs to a liquor manufacturing factory and was headed towards Patiala.

Sukhwinder Singh, a security guard, in his complaint, said that he works at a liquor manufacturing factory in Sandharsi village. On Tuesday, he and other employees of the company were travelling towards Patiala in a truck.

When they reached near Harman Palace, a Scorpio stopped in front of their vehicle.

“Three unidentified persons stepped out, one of them had a pistol in his hand while the others were carrying wooden batons. They threatened us and asked us to leave the vehicle. Meanwhile, another car from our company reached the spot. On spotting another vehicle in the vicinity, the accused fled,” he said.

Gurmeet Singh Gill, station house officer (SHO) Ghanaur, said that acting on the complaint, they have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Ghanaur police station on Wednesday.

“We have started investigation and accused will soon arrest the accused,” he added.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S20 phones launched: Here’s what’s new
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News