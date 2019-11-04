Miscreants ram car into Dera centre gate in Khanna

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:24 IST

A car crashed into the congregation centre of Dera Sacha Sauda at village Malakpur of Khanna late on Sunday night. After the incident the occupants of the vehicle fled the spot with their vehicle.

On being informed, the police reached at the spot and started investigating. According to the CCTV footage, the car stopped near the gate, and then the driver of the vehicle rammed the car into the gate before fleeing.

Amrik Singh a dera follower said they rushed outside when they heard the crash, and found the gate damaged. ASI Bakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case said they are trying to identify the accused. A case has been registered and action will be taken once the miscreants are identified.