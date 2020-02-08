Mismatched blood transfusion: Phagwara 19-year-old stable, but still in emergency at PGI

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:53 IST

The condition of Phagwara resident, Pardeep Yadav, 19, who had been brought to the emergency ward of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on February 7, after wrong blood transfusion in Phagwara blood bank, is stable. Doctors, though, added that he was still in the emergency ward of the hospital.

Yadav is of O+ blood group, but it is alleged that he was transfused B + blood during a surgery he was scheduled to undergo for an injury at the Phagwara civil hospital.

The blood bank at Phagwara has since been shut down and the blood transfusion officer, Dr Hardeep Singh Sethi, has been suspended. The contract of lab technician Ravi Paul was also suspended. Senior medical officer Dr Kamal Kishore is also under suspension. Kapurthala civil surgeon has been asked to file a complaint to get an FIR registered for criminal negligence.

On Friday, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also ordered a probe into infected blood being given to two patients and the mismatch in blood transfusion to a teenager at the Phagwara civil hospital blood bank. The CM had also sought immediate inspection of all blood banks in the state.