e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Missing liquor case: Haryana Police seize ₹97 lakh cash, pistol, SUV in raid

Missing liquor case: Haryana Police seize ₹97 lakh cash, pistol, SUV in raid

The police also seized ₹97 lakh in cash, two pistols and three mobile phones besides a sports utility vehicle following a raid in a house to nab the prime accused

chandigarh Updated: May 10, 2020 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent and PTI
HT Correspondent and PTI
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Three days after Sonepat’s Kharkhauda police booked trader Bhupinder, his brother and two others after 5,500 boxes of liquor went missing from a godown, the main accused surrendered before the police on Saturday. Police said a special investigation team looking into the matter will question him about the involvement of other persons, including some traders, two former SHOs, some policemen and excise officials.

The police also seized ₹97 lakh in cash, two pistols and three mobile phones besides a sports utility vehicle following a raid in a house to nab the prime accused.

The two godowns in Sonepat from where a huge stock of liquor had reportedly gone missing early this week are stated to belong to accused Bhupinder’s wife.

The raid was conducted two days after Haryana home minister Anil Vij questioned the rational of keeping seized liquors in “godowns, owned by a person (Bhupinder Singh), who is facing 8-10 cases of liquor smuggling”.

Vij had also said a huge stock of seized liquor could not have gone missing from two godowns in Sonepat without the connivance of officials.

According to the minister, 5,500 liquor boxes have gone missing from the Sonepat godown which was under the supervision of the police department.

The other godown is being looked after by the state excise department.

top news
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
Fire breaks out at Moscow coronavirus hospital, one dead
Fire breaks out at Moscow coronavirus hospital, one dead
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Covid update: India’s vaccine push; China’s admission; Ivanka aide infected
Covid update: India’s vaccine push; China’s admission; Ivanka aide infected
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In