Chandigarh / Moderate rain likely over the weekend in Chandigarh

Moderate rain likely over the weekend in Chandigarh

A warning for heavy rain over 60mm has been issued for Punjab, mostly in northwestern and southern parts.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 21:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dark clouds make for a pictureque view in Sector 49, Chandigarh.
Dark clouds make for a pictureque view in Sector 49, Chandigarh. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

After just cloudy skies on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain up to 20mm on Friday and chances of moderate rain up to 50mm over the weekend.

“A warning for heavy rain over 60mm has been issued for Punjab, mostly in northwestern and southern parts. In Chandigarh, moderate rain is likely from Saturday evening onwards. This will continue till Monday. Thunderstorms with winds blowing over 45km per hour can also be expected,” said an IMD official.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature went up from 36.5 °C on Wednesday to 36.7 °C, four notches above normal.

The minimum temperature on the other hand decreased from 28.6°C to 28.2°C, but was still five degrees above normal. The forecast for the next three days predicts day temperature between 32°C and 34°C and night temperature around 27°C.

