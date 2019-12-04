e-paper
Mohali-based music producer booked for duping aspiring singer of ₹10.5 lakh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The district police have booked a Mohali-based music producer for allegedly duping an aspiring singer of ₹10.5 lakh on pretext of recording a music video and promoting the song.

Accused Harman Singh took victim Gaurav Sharma, 26, to Dubai for filming the video of his song and returned to India, leaving Gaurav in Dubai.

Gaurav, who is a resident of Bhasmara village in Patiala, told police that the he met the accused in September last year. The accused promised him to record a music video for his song and promote it. The accused charged ₹15.8 lakh for this.

“I gave Harman ₹15.8 lakh last year itself. He told me that the video shoot will cost ₹10 lakh and rest of the amount will be spent on promotion the song. On October 4, we went to Dubai for the shoot,” Gaurav said.

“On reaching Dubai, I found that Harman is spending only ₹4 lakh on the video and pocketing rest of the amount. When I questioned him about this, he returned to India the next morning. Later, neither did he fulfil the deal nor return the money,” Gaurav added.

“A few months back, I filed a complaint with the police. After the complaint, the accused claimed that around ₹5 lakh was spent on hotel booking, tickets to Dubai and hiring production team. He even agreed to return ₹10.5 lakh, but is yet to take any action in this regard,” the complainant said.

Police have registered a case against the music producer under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Julka police station and started investigation into the matter.

P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
