Mohali Senior Citizens’ Association donates sanitisers, masks

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Members of Mohali Senior Citizens’ Association (MSCA) donated 400 kits, each comprising a bottle of sanitiser and four masks, to the district police on Wednesday. Superintendent of police (city) HS Virk thanked the association on behalf of SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, for helping front-line workers in the battle against Covid-19. The association had earlier donated 100 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to civil hospital in Phase 6.

Gurdaspur pvt hospital donates two ventilators

Abrol Medical Centre, a private hospital in Gurdaspur, has donated two ventilators to the local civil hospital, besides upgrading its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and training staff in operating these new machines. Deputy commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq lauded Dr Ajay Abrol, the chairman of the private hospital, for the contribution.

Industries’ body donates ₹85 lakh

Members of Mohali Industries Association (MIA) donated ₹85 lakh to the chief minister’s Covid-19 relief fund, on Wednesday. MIA president Yogesh Sagar said the country is facing an unprecedented crisis and all of us must do our best to help the needy. The members are also providing free face masks, PPE kits, gloves and hand sanitisers to doctors and staff of government hospitals.

IMA, Chandigarh, donates hand sanitiser

Indian Medical Association, Chandigarh, donated 1000 litres of hand sanitiser to director health services on Wednesday, as a show of support to front-line workers in the battle against Covid-19. Officials said IMA is trying to coordinate with the health department and extend its support to manage the pandemic.

Godrej donates dry ration

Godrej Group donated 500 packets of dry ration at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh to the district administration, for distribution to the needy, on Wednesday. Each packet comprises wheat, rice, oil, salt, turmeric and soap. Representatives of the company said another 1,500 packets will be delivered soon.

