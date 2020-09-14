Monsoon withdrawal after Sept 24, but dry weather likely ahead in Chandigarh: IMD

chandigarh

Even as Chandigarh has recorded a surplus monsoon this year, September is 91% deficient with only 8.1mm rain so far, and the situation is unlikely to improve much, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Monsoon this month has remained weak in the region as compared to the previous months, and is active mostly over peninsular India now,” said Chandigarh IMD director Surender Paul.

Paul said light rain can be expected in the region on September 17 and 18, but it will be present in isolated areas. “Over the next 10 days, dry conditions are likely to persist,” he said. According to the weather bulletin, mercury will hover between 26°C and 35°C in the coming three days.

Monsoon season is considered from June to September. As much as 919.6mm rain has been recorded so far, against a normal of 790mm till September 14, making it 16% surplus. This was due to heavy spells in July and August and above normal rain in June as well. Last year, 120.9mm rain was recorded in September, while in 2018, the figure stood at 270mm.

Even though no rain is being recorded in the region, monsoon withdrawal is unlikely to happen before September 24, said Paul. “Even though not bringing much rain, a system of easterlies is still active in the region. Monsoon withdrawal cannot be declared while they are active,” he said.

IMD had recently adjusted the normal monsoon withdrawal date for the city from September 21 to September 23, but this year it’s likely to be later than normal. Even last year, withdrawal got delayed till October 9.

During the withdrawal period, too, rain can also be expected in the region, said IMD scientist Shivinder Singh, attributing it to possible interaction between western disturbances and easterlies.