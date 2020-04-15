e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Month on, PGIMER mulling whether or not to restart OPD services

Month on, PGIMER mulling whether or not to restart OPD services

The institute’s administration has sought suggestions from department heads on the pros and cons of restarting the OPD services

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:04 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandiagrh
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research had shut the outpatient departments (OPDs) on March 19 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the region.
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research had shut the outpatient departments (OPDs) on March 19 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the region.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is contemplating whether or not to restart the outpatient departments (OPDs) that have been shut since March 19 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the region.

The institute’s administration has sought suggestions from department heads on the pros and cons of restarting the OPD services.

PGIMER is one of the most prestigious tertiary care institutes in the country, which serves patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

On an average, the hospital witnesses a footfall of 2.6 lakh patients in a month with daily OPD registrations sometimes crossing the 10,000 mark for consultations in 30 departments.

Director PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram said that this rush is a huge challenge before them and managing it is quite a task in view of pandemic in view of fear that virus may spread.

Director of PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram, said, “We are seeking responses from department heads, who will discuss with their faculty members on how the services can start if at all. It can be done in a phased manner, but it will depend on the feedback.”

In Chandigarh, too, the administration has suspended all OPD services and non-emergency surgeries in city hospitals.

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news