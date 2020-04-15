Month on, PGIMER mulling whether or not to restart OPD services

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:04 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is contemplating whether or not to restart the outpatient departments (OPDs) that have been shut since March 19 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the region.

The institute’s administration has sought suggestions from department heads on the pros and cons of restarting the OPD services.

PGIMER is one of the most prestigious tertiary care institutes in the country, which serves patients from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

On an average, the hospital witnesses a footfall of 2.6 lakh patients in a month with daily OPD registrations sometimes crossing the 10,000 mark for consultations in 30 departments.

Director PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram said that this rush is a huge challenge before them and managing it is quite a task in view of pandemic in view of fear that virus may spread.

Director of PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram, said, “We are seeking responses from department heads, who will discuss with their faculty members on how the services can start if at all. It can be done in a phased manner, but it will depend on the feedback.”

In Chandigarh, too, the administration has suspended all OPD services and non-emergency surgeries in city hospitals.