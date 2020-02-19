e-paper
Murder convict escapes from custody in Bathinda

Murder convict escapes from custody in Bathinda

Meeta Ram, 40, fled after his check-up from civil hospital; jail warder escorting him booked

chandigarh Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:57 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A murder convict on Wednesday escaped from the custody of security staff of Bathinda central jail at the local civil hospital where he was brought for a medical check-up.

Convict Meeta Ram, 40, a resident of Fatuhi Khera village in the district, was brought to the hospital by the security staff in the morning. He escaped when he came out after undergoing an X-ray scan for some orthopedic problem.

“Jail warder Jasbir Singh had escorted Meeta Ram to the hospital. He asked one of his colleagues to take the inmate into the jail vehicle after his medical check-up as he himself got busy in some other work. The colleague forgot to escort the inmate after the check-up and the latter escaped,” said Kotwali police station SHO inspector Davinder Singh.

A case under Sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the convict and jail warder Jasbir Singh in this connection at the Kotwali police station.

Meeta was lodged in the Bathinda jail after being convicted in a murder case of 2006.

Jail superintendent Manjit Singh said Meeta Ram was referred by the jail doctors to the civil hospital for the medical check-up. Six other inmates were brought to the civil hospital by the jail security staff for check-up.

