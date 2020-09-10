e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Naib tehsildars will also issue domicile certificates: L-G Sinha

Naib tehsildars will also issue domicile certificates: L-G Sinha

Sinha solicited suggestions from the fourth estate so as to speed up development and ensure good governance in the UT.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:16 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times/Jammu
         

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Thursday, said that the local administrations will rope in naib tehsildars to speed up issuance of domicile certificates. So far, the task was assigned only to the tehilsdars.

“Orders in this regard will be out soon,” he said during a media interaction. Recently, the administration had suspended Jammu Khas tehsildar Ravi Shankar over massive pendency of domicile certificates despite the official issuing around 500 certificates every day and woking till late hours to clear the pendency.

Jammu Khas tehsil has the highest population among all tehsils in Jammu. Shankar’s suspension had invited public ire and people had criticised the administration for “suspending an honest and dedicated official”.

Sinha solicited suggestions from the fourth estate so as to speed up development and ensure good governance in the UT. Curbing corruption, making the bureaucracy responsive to people, and delivering public services within 15 days were some key suggestions put forth before the L-G.

It was Sinha’s first media interaction after taking over the reins from his predecessor GC Murmu on August 6.

