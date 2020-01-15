NARCO-TERROR MODULE: Army naik’s brother booked

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:26 IST

The Amritsar (rural) police on Wednesday booked the brother of army Naik Rahul Chauhan, one of the main accused in the recently busted narco-terror module.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar of Karnal in Haryana. His name cropped up during the ongoing investigation.

Police on January 10 seized two highly sophisticated Chinese-made drones, and arrested an armyman, Rahul Chauhan, of Haryana, Dharminder Singh of Dhanoa Khurd village in Amritsar and Balkar Singh of Kalas village in Tarn Taran district, allegedly a part of a narco-terror module involved in smuggling of weapons and narcotics across the Indo-Pakistan border. The recovery also included two walkie-talkie sets, ₹6.22 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds of drugs, and the magazine of an INSAS rifle.

“We have booked Rohit Kumar into the case,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal.

Another senior official, privy to the investigation, said, “After Rahul Chahuan’s interrogation, the name of Rohit cropped up. According to our investigation, money was being transferred to the bank account of Rohit. Raids are being conducted to nab Rohit.”

Preliminary investigations had confirmed that Rahul Chauhan was directly involved in operating drone sorties across the border for picking up heroin as well as weapons from Pakistan, along with his associates in India and Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police had identified six more accused who were getting heroin supply from the arrested members of the module.

Two of the main accused of the module — Ajaypal Singh and Paramjit Singh — are still absconding.