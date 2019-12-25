Narnaul coldest in Haryana at 3.2°C, Faridkot in Punjab at 4.6°C

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:43 IST

The cold wave continued to sweep most parts of Haryana and Punjab with Narnaul reeling at a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said severe cold conditions are likely to continue for the next two days.

Narnaul in Haryana was colder by two degrees against normal limits. Hisar too recorded a below normal minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Biting cold continued in several other parts of Haryana with Karnal recording a low of 6 degrees, Rohtak 5 degrees, Bhiwani 5.7, Sirsa 6.1 and Ambala 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Madan Lal Khichar, the head of the department of meteorology and agriculture at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar, said: “The minimum temperature in Haryana will go down. Hisar is the coldest during the day and Narnaul near Rewari at night. The fall in temperature is beneficial for wheat, mustard and grams but it could affect the potato and chilli crops.”

Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana was cold at 5.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala at 5.8, Bathinda at 5.9, Halwara at 5.8, and Amritsar at 6.5 degrees Celsius.

COLDEST NIGHT IN CHANDIGARH THIS SEASON

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, making it the coldest this season.

According to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the night temperature had fallen to 2.3 degrees in 2018. “A further drop in temperature is likely in the next three to four days,” he said.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh was 9 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 2014.

IMD scientist Shivinder Singh attributes the fall in mercury to the formation of a blanket of fog that rises during the day. “Sunlight will be sparse though the minimum temperature can’t fall below 5 degrees due to the fog. The maximum is expected to hover between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius,” he said.

“It is extremely cold these days. I have not witnessed such a spell in many years,” said Baldev Singh, an elderly resident of Chandigarh.