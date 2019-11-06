NBT to release 3 titles on writings of Guru Nanak

e-paper
chandigarh Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three new titles on the teachings of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, will be released on Thursday to commemorate his 550th birth anniversary, announced National Book Trust (NBT).

The books, ‘Guru Nanak Bani’, ‘Nanak Bani’, and ‘Sakhian Guru Nanak Dev’, will be released by Union Human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal here at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi.

Originally published in Punjabi, the three books have been translated into 15 major Indian languages.

“The NBT India has already published the ‘Guru Nanak Bani’ in Urdu, Odia, Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati. The translation in Asamiya, Bangla, Kannada, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi and English will be published in due course,” publishers said in a statement.

While ‘Guru Nanak Bani’, compiled by Bhai Jodh Singh, is a collection of selected verses from the original Bani of Guru Nanak Dev, the ‘Nanak Bani’, compiled by Manjit Singh, features five prominent writings (paanch bania) of the Sikh guru.

“The ‘Janamsakhis’ literally meaning birth stories, are writings which profess to be the biographical. ‘Sakhian Guru Nanak’, compiled by Jagtarjit Singh, is a book based on life stories of Guru Nanak. “This is an illustrated book especially meant for children,” it said.

